NFL to hold moment of silence before each game for victims of terrorist attacks in Israel

The NFL will be honoring the innocent civilians who were killed by terrorists in Israel over the weekend.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that, "[b]eginning tonight in Kansas City, NFL teams across the league will hold a moment of silence before each game this weekend following last week’s terrorist attack in Israel.”

It’s the right thing to do. The league and, at last count, 13 teams have issued statements about the slaughter of civilians by Hamas terrorists. Hopefully, all teams will do so.

And, hopefully, all coverage of the league’s gesture will frame the situation properly and accurately. As a terrorist attack by criminals; not an “offensive” by “fighters.”

The term “fighter” implies that someone else will be fighting back. There terrorists prayed on those who had no way to defend themselves against unspeakable acts.