NFL warned more than 20 players they face suspensions for player safety violations

The NFL has identified certain players whose on-field actions are putting other players at risk, and has told them they’ll be suspended if they don’t shape up.

The league sent a memo about player safety and sportsmanship to more than 20 players and the teams that they play for, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The memo warned that violations will result in suspensions.

The full list of players who received the memo is not known, but the report says it included players who have previously been suspended for on-field infractions, which would include players such as Bills practice squad safety Kareem Jackson, Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Patriots defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

Every player knows that he can be suspended if he violates player safety rules, and no player is exempt. But the NFL treats repeat offenders more harshly, and the league is letting those repeat offenders know in advance that they’re down to their last chance.