NFL Week 3 fines roundup

This year, the NFL has begun announcing the fines imposed on players for on-field rules infractions. We’ll be posting separate items on fines of significance.

We’ll also be listing all of the fines here, by team, player, announced violation, and amount.

All fines are subject to appeal. It’s not known whether the NFL will update the weekly disclosure of imposed fines with information as to the outcome of the appeals.

Here are the Week 3 fines, covering 20 teams, 34 players, and 1.35 percent of all plays:

Falcons, Kaden Ellis, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Falcons, Keith Smith, unnecessary roughness, $87,418.

Bears, Jaquan Brisker, unnecessary roughness, $9,287.

Bears, Tyrique Stevenson, unnecessary roughness, $6,515.

Bengals, Cam Taylor-Britt, unnecessary roughness, $7,516.

Cowboys, Chuma Edoga, unnecessary roughness, $6,847.

Cowboys, Jonathan Hankins, unnecessary roughness, $7,319.

Broncos, Kareem Jackson, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Broncos, Drew Sanders, unnecessary roughness, $5,793.

Broncos, Patrick Surtain, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Lions, Alex Anzalone, unnecessary roughness, $13,922.

Lions, Brian Branch, unnecessary roughness, $8,103.

Lions, Brian Branch (second fine), unnecessary roughness, $8,103.

Packers, Rasul Douglas, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Packers, Ben Sims, unnecessary roughness, $4,167.

Texans, Jonathan Greenard, unnecessary roughness, $7,604.

Colts, Kwity Paye, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Chargers, Raheem Layne, unnecessary roughness, $4,870.

Chargers, Maxx Crosby, unnecessary roughness, $10.927.

Dolphins, Raheem Mostert, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Vikings, Harrison Smith, unnecessary roughness, $21,855.

Patriots, Jabrill Peppers, unnecessary roughness, $43,709.

Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Saints, Tony Jones, unnecessary roughness, $5,222.

Giants, A’Shawn Robinson, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Giants, Jihad Ward, unnecessary roughness, $8,139.

Giants, Leonard Williams, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Steelers, Kwon Alexander, unnecessary roughness, $43,709.

Steelers, Miles Killebrew, unnecessary roughness, $13,792.

49ers, Trent Williams, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Seahawks, Julian Love, unnecessary roughness, $21,833.

Seahawks, DK Metcalf, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Seahawks, Teez Tabor, unnecessary roughness, $6,000.

Titans, Arden Key, a hit on a quarterback, $43,710.