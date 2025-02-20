NFL working to ensure field conditions are better in Brazil in 2025

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Chargers will host the league’s second regular-season game in Brazil.

Per ESPN, the NFL is working with stadium officials to ensure the field is in better condition for 2025 than it was in 2024.

On the Friday night of opening weekend last season, the poor field conditions were as much a story as Philadelphia’s 34-29 win and Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s knee injury.

Corinthians Arena in São Paulo used GrassMaster, a combination of artificial fibers with perennial ryegrass, as the playing surface, and it was slick. On the first play from scrimmage, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley slipped immediately after catching a pitch and lost 5 yards.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called the field challenging, saying it was “kind of rough to get traction.”

Neither team saw injuries because of the slick conditions, but the NFL is working to make sure they are better for the Chargers and their yet to be named opponent.