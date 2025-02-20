 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL working to ensure field conditions are better in Brazil in 2025

  
Published February 20, 2025 04:29 PM

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Chargers will host the league’s second regular-season game in Brazil.

Per ESPN, the NFL is working with stadium officials to ensure the field is in better condition for 2025 than it was in 2024.

On the Friday night of opening weekend last season, the poor field conditions were as much a story as Philadelphia’s 34-29 win and Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s knee injury.

Corinthians Arena in São Paulo used GrassMaster, a combination of artificial fibers with perennial ryegrass, as the playing surface, and it was slick. On the first play from scrimmage, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley slipped immediately after catching a pitch and lost 5 yards.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called the field challenging, saying it was “kind of rough to get traction.”

Neither team saw injuries because of the slick conditions, but the NFL is working to make sure they are better for the Chargers and their yet to be named opponent.