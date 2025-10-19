 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin gets a tryout with the 49ers

  
Published October 18, 2025 10:03 PM

The Lions cut linebacker and NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin in March. He has since not landed with another team.

He received a recent opportunity with the 49ers, along with four other linebackers.

It makes sense; the 49ers placed Fred Warner on injured reserve on Saturday, due to the dislocated and fractured ankle he suffered last Sunday in Tampa.

The others who received workouts were Kam Arnold, Stone Blanton, Ben Niemann, and Chandler Wooten.

Reeves-Maybin was not signed. His lingering unemployment of Reeves-Maybin could become a problem in March 2026, when it’s time to elect a new union president.