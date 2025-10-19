NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin gets a tryout with the 49ers

The Lions cut linebacker and NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin in March. He has since not landed with another team.

He received a recent opportunity with the 49ers, along with four other linebackers.

It makes sense; the 49ers placed Fred Warner on injured reserve on Saturday, due to the dislocated and fractured ankle he suffered last Sunday in Tampa.

The others who received workouts were Kam Arnold, Stone Blanton, Ben Niemann, and Chandler Wooten.

Reeves-Maybin was not signed. His lingering unemployment of Reeves-Maybin could become a problem in March 2026, when it’s time to elect a new union president.