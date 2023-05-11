 Skip navigation
NFLPA to pick a new executive director next month; who are the candidates?

  
Published May 11, 2023 05:27 AM

The NFL soon will pick a successor to executive director DeMaurice Smith. It’s still not officially known who the candidates are.

Sports Business Journal reports that the NFLPA has scheduled a June meeting for the purposes of selecting a new executive director. On Tuesday, union president JC Tretter provided an update to staff regarding the search.

Few details were provided, including the names of any of the candidates.

Per the report, the expectation is that the board of player representatives will meet with up to four candidates before voting begins.

SBJ explains that the union constitution requires between two and four candidates. Voting occurs in rounds, with the lowest vote-getter eliminated until someone has a majority of the votes.

Smith got the job in 2009, following the passing of long-time executive director Gene Upshaw. The ongoing search for Smith’s replacement has been shrouded in secrecy, with minimal transparency.

That approach always creates suspicion as to what’s actually happening behind the curtain.