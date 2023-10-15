NFL’s UK Twitter account posts, deletes video of Tyreek Hill selfie celebration

After scoring a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, Miami receiver Tyreek Hill grabbed a camera and filmed himself doing a backflip.

The use of an external prop guarantees that Hill will be fined, possibly a significant amount of money.

That didn’t stop the NFL UK’s Twitter account from posting the video from the camera Hill used. Although the video did not last long.

It was posted, and it was promptly deleted.

Here’s the video.

The league quite possibly told its UK account to ditch the video, given that it would look odd, to say the least, for the NFL to fine Hill while also promoting the video that drew the fine.

Also, the person who gave Hill the phone was wearing a shirt with an NFL shield; it almost seemed as if he was waiting for Hill to come take the phone, especially since the camera was recording the play that preceded the celebration.