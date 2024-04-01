Nick Allegretti: I enjoyed being with Chiefs, but am ready to be a starter

Guard Nick Allegretti saw a lot of winning in his first five NFL seasons.

Allegretti was a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Chiefs, so he has been to four of the last five Super Bowls. The Chiefs won three of those games, including this February’s win over the 49ers in Las Vegas. Allegretti started that game in place of Joe Thuney, but it was just the 18th start of his career and Allegretti went into the offseason looking for a different role.

The Commanders provided the chance to grab it and signed Allegretti with an eye on making him a regular with the first team.

“I have a ton of respect for the guys in Kansas City,” Allegretti said, via the team’s website. “I enjoyed my role there, but I think I had gotten to the point in my career where I wanted to come and be a starter in Week One. That’s my goal coming to Washington.”

Allegretti tore a ligament in his elbow during the Super Bowl win, but he’s expected to be healthy come September and that should mean he’s in the lineup for Washington in Week One. He won’t find himself in as talented a lineup as the one he left behind in Kansas City, but being on the field should be comfort enough after five years on the bench.