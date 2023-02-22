 Skip navigation
Nick Bellore on re-signing with Seahawks: There’s no other place I’d want to be

  
Published February 22, 2023 11:34 AM
Nick Bellore’s new deal with the Seahawks became official Wednesday, with the team announcing the two-year contract extension. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the deal is for $6.6 million, including $3.75 million this season.

In their news release, the Seahawks referred to Bellore as their “special teams captain/linebacker/fullback/comedian .”

“Before I was here, this was always where I wanted to end up, just because you hear the lore of being here, then finally getting here and being around everybody in the building, there’s no other place I’d want to be,” Bellore told John Boyle of the team website. “To be here late in my career has been incredible.”

Bellore, who initially signed with the Seahawks in 2019, has played 12 seasons. He made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player in 2020 and has served as the team’s special teams captain for two seasons.

He led the Seahawks in special teams tackles last year with 14 while playing a team-high 75.5 percent of Seattle’s special teams snaps.

Bellore also has played fullback and linebacker in the NFL.

“I feel as good as I’ve ever felt, and I’m ready to play as long as my body and a team will allow me to,” Bellore said. “If I felt like things were starting to go, I wouldn’t do it, because I don’t want to go out there just to go out there. I want to stay at the level I’ve been playing at the last couple of years, and continue to improve, which I think I can still do. Obviously on paper I’m quite old -- and in reality, probably -- but it was never a question that I was done.”