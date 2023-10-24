Nick Bosa frustrated as 49ers get no sacks while Kirk Cousins throws 45 passes

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw 45 passes in Monday night’s win over the 49ers and he wasn’t sacked a single time. That’s tied for the most passes any quarterback has thrown this season without getting sacked in a game.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was not happy about it.

Bosa said he’s not entirely sure what went wrong with the 49ers’ pass rush, but that he knows for himself, there were missed opportunities he’s kicking himself over.

“I’m not sure how it went for the other three guys. I can only focus on myself and there was definitely a couple opportunities there where I could have changed the game. I need to do that with the kind of player I’m supposed to be,” Bosa said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com.

Bosa said the 49ers can’t afford any more letdown games.

“As good as we think we are, every single week it’s the NFL. And if one guy is off, then they’re going to make a play. Kirk Cousins is a really good quarterback. He was making some really good checks against our looks,” Bosa said.

Now the 49ers find themselves at 5-2, and not looking like the undisputed best team in the NFL that so many people thought they were two weeks ago.

