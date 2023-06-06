 Skip navigation
Nick Bosa on contract extension: I think I’ll get what I deserve

  
Published June 6, 2023 12:44 PM
49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa did not attend the team’s voluntary organized team activities. He showed up for the mandatory minicamp Tuesday but did not practice.

That is not unusual for Bosa, who trains with his brother, Joey, in South Florida.

Nick Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $17.859 million on the fifth-year option. The 49ers can lower his cap number by reaching agreement on a long-term deal, and they surely are motivated to do so as his price tag is only going to rise the longer they wait.

Bosa was asked Tuesday how confident he is about getting an extension completed before training camp starts in late July.

It’s pretty high ,” Bosa said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Yeah, I think I’m pretty confident about that.”

Bosa, the 2022 defensive player of the year, is expected to receive a record-breaking deal for his position. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt currently holds the highest annual average salary at $28 million, with Joey Bosa the second highest at $27 million.

Nick Bosa said in January he was “not necessarily ” seeking to become the NFL’s highest-paid defender, and he was asked about that Tuesday.

“I think I’ll get what I deserve,” Bosa said.

Bosa has spent most of his time in the weight room since returning to the team facility, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Bosa is getting stronger, and he will become wealthier sometime in the near future.