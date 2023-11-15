Nick Bosa calls flag-planting sack celebration vs. Baker Mayfield “a rookie joke”

Baker Mayfield started it, and Nick Bosa may have finished it.

In 2017, when both were in college, Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag on Ohio State’s block O logo at midfield after his Sooners beat Bosa’s Buckeyes 31-16. Two years later in Bosa’s rookie season, the 49ers edge rusher got his “payback” celebrating a sack by mimicking Mayfield’s flag plant.

It sounds like, with it all even now, the flag plants are done.

The two spoke at the PGA’s Waste Management Open this year, according to Bosa, who added that there is no animosity.

“He’s nice,” Bosa said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We said hi. I’ve never had anything against him. Just a joke as a rookie. It was fun.”

That doesn’t mean Bosa doesn’t want to sack Mayfield.

He is coming off his best game of the season, earning NFC defensive player of the week honors with three tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed in the 49ers’ 34-3 rout of the Jaguars.

“He’s definitely scrappy,” Bosa said of Mayfield. “He’s tougher than he looks in the pocket with escapability and his athleticism, and then he’s good at, whenever guys are open within the scheme, he hits them.”