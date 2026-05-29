Nick Bosa on temporary use of grass for World Cup is “a little bizarre, but what can you expect?”

With the World Cup coming soon, multiple NFL stadiums have torn up their artificial turf and installed high-quality, FIFA-compliant grass pitches. Then, after the tournament ends, the grass will be removed and replaced with artificial turf again.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, whose team will play five 2026 games at stadiums that perform the turf to grass back to turf transformation, was asked about the decision to switch the surfaces at those venues to grass before putting the fake stuff back in.

“Yeah, it’s a little bizarre,” Bosa said, “but what can you expect?”

That says it all. It’s all about money. It’s cheaper to have turf for NFL games. And it’s expensive, but necessary, to install grass in order to make the extra money that comes from hosting World Cup games.

The 49ers will play this year at Seattle (Week 5), at Atlanta (Week 7), at Dallas (Week 10), at the Giants (Week 13), and at the Chargers (Week 15). All five stadiums will have grass for the summer before returning to artificial turf.

In 2020, Bosa suffered a torn ACL on artificial turf at MetLife Stadium. (He tore the ACL in the other knee on grass in 2025.) And while the fact that he has torn an ACL on each surface will prompt some to say there’s no difference, the difference between playing on grass and fake grass is obvious to anyone who does it — which is why 92 percent of players prefer grass.