Nick Caserio on C.J. Stroud: Fifth-year option was a no-brainer; he’s our QB

The Texans recently exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback C.J. Stroud’s contract. That was expected, giving the team another season with the 2023 second overall pick under contract.

“I don’t really think it affects his future,” Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said Monday, via video from Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

“I mean, he’s our quarterback. We’ve said that from the beginning. [Head coach] DeMeco [Ryans] and I have both said it. I think it was more of a procedural thing. I don’t want to say it was a no-brainer, but it was kind of a no-brainer. Glad he’s here. Again, it’s more part of the process.

“We’re excited about his offseason. He’s had a good approach, had a good attitude here. He’s put a lot of work in March, April, so excited to have him around for the spring and excited to keep moving forward.”

The real question is: When do the Texans begin contract talks with Stroud’s representation? He became eligible for a contract extension after last season.

Given Stroud’s five interceptions in two postseason games in 2025, which came after a career-low 19 touchdowns in the regular season, the Texans might wait to see another season to confirm Stroud is indeed their quarterback of the future.

No one from the team has given insight into Stroud’s future beyond calling him the starter for 2026.

The fifth-year option will pay him $25.9 million for 2027.