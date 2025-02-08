Nick Chubb, headed to free agency for the first time, would prefer to stay with Browns

Browns running back Nick Chubb hopes to be back in Cleveland next season. He has spent his entire seven-year career with the Browns.

But Chubb is scheduled for free agency in March.

“Of course,” Chubb told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal when asked if he wanted to return to the Browns. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

Chubb has not had any talks with the Browns about a new contract after playing out his three-year deal.

“I’m not sure how it’ll work,” Chubb said. “This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Chubb, 29, is coming off season-ending injuries each of the past two seasons. His knee injury in 2023 required two surgeries, which kept him out until Week 7 of the 2024 season, and he broke his foot in December.

He played two games in 2023 and eight in 2024.

Thus, Chubb isn’t likely to have a big market in free agency, and teams likely see him as a backup option rather than as a starter. Cleveland still could be his best option if the Browns want him back.