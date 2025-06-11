Nick Chubb: I’m over the hump in terms of injuries

Running back Nick Chubb’s recent injury issues contributed to an extended stay on the open market, but he signed with the Texans this week and he said on Wednesday that he’s back to feeling like himself.

Chubb suffered a severe knee injury early in the 2023 season and he missed most of the first half of last season before returning to action with the Browns. Chubb did not run as effectively as he had earlier in his career in eight games for the Browns and then missed the rest of the year with a broken foot.

During a press conference from Texans minicamp, Chubb was asked about concerns that the injuries have taken away the things that made him such a productive back.

“That’s all behind me,” Chubb said. “Injuries happen, With what I did, it takes about two years to really get back. So, I’m over the hump. I’m back home, I was back home all offseason training where I trained every year since I was in high school. I was able to get a full year in of doing the things I do best. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time.”

Chubb said he’s back to running at the same speed and lifting at the same level as he was in his healthier days and the Texans are rolling the dice on that translating to a return to form on the field this fall.