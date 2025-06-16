Nick Chubb praises Cleveland: “This city deserves a winning season every year”

After spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Browns, running back Nick Chubb signed with the Texans last week. But he still considers Cleveland home.

Chubb posted a statement on social media praising the Browns’ fans and saying he wants to see the city get the winning team it deserves.

“7 years. That’s more than just time - it’s where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else. Cleveland, you didn’t just embrace me; you became family,” Chubb wrote. “To every fan who cheered, shouted, and believed- you gave me purpose. To this city, with its grit, heart, and unforgettable spirit: you showed me what true community feels like. To my teammates, only we know how hard we fought every day and night. Relentless effort; scratching and clawing, doing all we could to win games, not only for us, but for the city. You guys kept me going everyday and i will never forget my time with you in the building and on the field. I came here to play football, but I’m leaving with so much more- memories that’ll last a lifetime, friendships that changed me, and pride in calling this place home.

“This city deserves a winning season every year. It’s earned it. This city doesn’t quit The people never stop believing. And my Brothers in that locker room, will never stop fighting. Cleveland’s time is now… and not because they are owed anything, but because RESILIENCE ALWAYS WINS. Just like we preached everyday in meetings.

“This isn’t goodbye to what we built; it’s a thank you. For the trust, the passion, and the moments that made me feel like I belonged here from day one. Cleveland, you’ll always have a piece of my heart. Until we meet again.”

The Texans don’t play the Browns this year, so Chubb won’t meet Cleveland again unless they both make the playoffs — something that seems unlikely but that Chubb thinks the fans deserve to see.