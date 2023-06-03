 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Chubb shares fond memories of Jim Brown

  
Published June 3, 2023 08:45 AM

Browns running back Nick Chubb considers himself lucky to have known the Browns’ greatest running back, Jim Brown.

Chubb says that Brown, who died last month at the age of 87, welcomed him to Cleveland from the moment he entered the league.

He called my name on draft , and that was already special,” Chubb told the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Then I got a chance to meet him and it was everything. He was able to tell me things, teach me about football and just talk to me about being a person. It was definitely an honor being drafted by the Browns. If I wasn’t drafted, I never would’ve got a chance to meet him.”

Chubb said he studied the way Brown played the game and tried to emulate him.

“I feel like the biggest thing that he taught me was something he never even said,” Chubb said. “Just probably just me watching his film and playing here in Cleveland behind him. Just knowing that the greatest running back played here, and that’s enough inspiration and motivation for me. Just to know, I’m coming behind Jim Brown, so people around here expect a lot from a running back.”

Like the rest of the Browns organization, Chubb is mourning a legend.

“Jim Brown means a lot to the community, to this town, to this state, to this country,” Chubb said. “I mean, he did a lot. He paved the way for running backs like me and all the other running backs. We all look up to him, and it was an honor to come in behind him and play running back, too, same position. So wish well to his family and RIP to a legend.”