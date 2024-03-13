Nick Folk stays in Tennessee on one-year deal

The Titans have spent some money this week.

Their latest transaction is the re-signing of kicker Nick Folk to a one-year, $3.755 million deal with a maximum value of $4.13 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Titans also have agreed to terms with receiver Calvin Ridley (four years, $92 million), running back Tony Pollard (three years, $24 million), center Lloyd Cushenberry (four years, $50 million), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (three years, $36 million), linebacker Kenneth Murray (two years, $18 million) and quarterback Mason Rudolph (one year, $3.6 million).

Folk, 39, landed in Tennessee for a 2025 seventh-round pick in a trade with the Patriots. He led the NFL in making 96.7 percent of his field goals as he was good on 29-of-30 tries, and he made 28-of-30 extra points.

He also has played for the Cowboys, Jets and Bucs.