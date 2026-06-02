Nick Herbig agrees to four-year extension with Steelers

Nick Herbig is in the final year of his rookie deal, but the edge rusher won’t be hitting free agency in 2027.

According to multiple reports, Herbig has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Steelers. It’s a $100 million deal with $42 million in guaranteed money.

Herbig was a 2023 fourth-round pick and he is coming off a career-high 7.5 sacks during the 2025 season. Herbig also had 13 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits in 15 overall appearances.

Herbig has 79 tackles, 16 sacks, an interception, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries for his career.

The Steelers also have T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the depth chart at edge rusher. Both players are signed through at least the 2027 season, so the Steelers will either remain deep at that spot or make a move in a different direction at some point in the future.