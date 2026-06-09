Nick Sirianni: A.J. Brown had a good run

Throughout the offseason, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has had to field questions about A.J. Brown’s future with the team.

The saga will now be put to rest, as Brown has officially been traded to the Patriots.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the deal went down, Sirianni was complimentary of Brown’s time with Philadelphia. But he quickly pivoted to players who are currently on the team.

“I would say there was a lot of good years here, and done a lot of good things with AJ here — two times in the Super Bowl, I think he was [an] All-Pro multiple times, Pro Bowl multiple times,” Sirianni said. “So, I would say it was a good run.

“But, really excited about that room that we have. DeVonta Smith has had a really good offseason, has had five good years of being an Eagle as well. Very, very productive. And excited that he’s going to get extra opportunities that he works so hard to… that people convert that. Really excited about Makai and where he is this offseason and just his ability to catch the football, his toughness. I think that’s a great addition to that room.”

Sirianni continued on to mention Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper, and Johnny Wilson by name.

As for Sirianni’s input on the trade itself, the head coach said he and General Manager Howie Roseman discuss everything.

“What a good teammate that I have with Howie Roseman to be able to go to battle with,” Sirianni said. “So many things that [Brown] did that [were] good for our football team and always will wish him the best of luck. But, like I said, really excited about the guys in that room and where we are. But this is a team game, to your question, and every decision that I make and decisions that Howie makes, we talk to each other about it.”