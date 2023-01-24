 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: A.J. Brown was hurting against Giants, we feel he’ll be ready this week

  
Published January 24, 2023 01:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Jalen Hurts’ leadership is his top attribute, as he rallied the Eagles to demolish the Giants with a complete, well-rounded effort.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a quiet night against the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Brown caught three passes for 22 yards and was shown looking a bit frustrated on the sideline in the second half during the television broadcast of the 38-7 win. At his Monday press conference, Sirianni was asked about that apparent frustration as well as whether Brown was 100 percent physically during the game.

“He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week, but he was hurting in that game. That’s why he wasn’t in the game. As far as the first part of that question, of course he’s always going to want the ball. He’s a really good player. Not really anybody in the pass game really got a lot of targets or a lot of opportunities because we were running the ball so well.”

Sirianni added that reporters should “make no mistake about” how excited Brown was for the win and noted that the wideout was a big part of the locker room celebration after the game. Wednesday will bring an injury report that will share any limitations that Brown is working with as the Eagles prepare to face the 49ers.