Nick Sirianni: A lot of confidence in Kevin Patullo, no change to offensive play calling

The Eagles got a little extra time off after playing on Thursday night and the disappointing result of that game has not led to any change in the way they are doing their offensive business.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked at a Monday press conference if there were going to be any changes to the team’s offensive play calling in the wake of getting shut out in the second half of their 34-17 loss to the Giants. Sirianni said there will be no changes and that he has not lost any confidence in offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

“Yeah, like I said earlier, not in this sport is it ever on one person and we’re not in the business of assigning blame,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’re in the business of finding solutions. As we watched the tape today, it was a little on everything and that’s this game of team football. I know that we live in a world that wants to assign blame, point the finger, but that’s not the reality of what good teams do. That’s not reality of this sport, and we’ve got a lot of confidence in Kevin and the offensive staff and love some of the thoughts that we have.”

The search for solutions to offensive sluggishness began well before the loss to the Giants, but losing two straight games has increased the urgency for the Super Bowl LIX winners to start finding them.