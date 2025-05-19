Nick Sirianni earns multi-year extension from Eagles

Membership in the small club of active Super Bowl-winning coaches has its privileges.

The Eagles have announced that Nick Sirianni has signed a multi-year extension. He had been under contract through 2025.

“As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership.

“Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Hired in 2021 after the firing of Doug Pederson, who won the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl three years earlier, Sirianni delivered a Super Bowl berth in his second season.

In 2023, a collapse down the stretch — capped by an embarrassing road blowout loss to the Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs — prompted speculation as to whether Sirianni might get the heave-ho for Bill Belichick.

Instead, the Eagles fired both coordinators, retooled, and reclaimed their spot atop the NFC. The 2024 season ended with a blowout of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Still, it was Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and not Sirianni who sparked speculation of a possible trade, even though both were entering the final seasons of their first contracts. Really, Sirianni hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as perhaps he should for the sustained success of the Eagles. He finished tied for 11th in the coach of the year voting, with three fifth-place votes from the 50-person panel.

He finished first where it mattered most. The Eagles got their hands on the Lombardi Trophy. With the bar now much higher for the Eagles and Sirianni, he’ll likely finish out of the top 10 on a regular basis, since everyone will expect him and his team to thrive.

Sirianni is one of seven current head coaches to win a Super Bowl. The others are Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, and Sean McVay.

Sirianni could have, if he wanted, finished out his contract and become a coaching free agent. Despite the absence of a franchise tag or salary cap for head coaches, very few if any will give up the bird in the hand. Possibly because collusion when it comes to head coaches and their contracts seems to be very real.