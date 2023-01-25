 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: Individual awards are nice, but we have much bigger things ahead

  
Published January 25, 2023 07:45 AM
The Eagles are the top seed in the NFC playoffs this season, but that wasn’t enough to make head coach Nick Sirianni a finalist for the Associated Press’ coach of the year award.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made the cut for the final three, which led to a question for Sirianni at his Wednesday press conference about how it felt to fall short of that recognition.

Sirianni noted that quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are finalists for other awards and that the Eagles have bigger collective fish to fry at this point in the season.
“That’s something I can’t control,” Sirianni said. “Those awards are nice and everything like that. I’m really happy for Jalen and Shane that they’re on that, but we obviously have much bigger things ahead and on our sights than individual awards.”

Sirianni is 23-11 with two trips to the postseason through two seasons in Philadelphia. A win against the 49ers on Sunday would add a Super Bowl trip to a resume that’s looking pretty good with or without a coach of the year award.