Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Nick Sirianni: Instead of me talking Saturday night, we're opening it up to everyone

  
Published February 9, 2023 01:42 PM
CeeDee Lamb joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe keys to defeat their NFC East rival, what he’s learned from the way Dak Prescott handles criticism, wanting to win for Jerry Jones and more.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni typically delivers a speech to his team on the night before games, but things will be a bit different this Saturday night.

During his final press conference before Super Bowl LVII, Sirianni was asked if he had settled on his talking points for the final team meeting of the season. He said that he had prepared something in particular for the moment, but is pivoting to an approach that allows members of the team to share their thoughts before putting it all on the line.
“I have definitely thought about that,” Sirianni said. “I had something that I was definitely prepared to do for this moment, but then I’ve altered my plan a little bit. What we’ll do on Saturday is instead of me talking and instead of a captain talking, I think we’re just going open it up to the floor. . . . We’ll just kinda let everybody talk.”

Sirianni said he got the idea from what his Mount Union teams did before playing in three Division III championship games during his time at the school. They won all three of those games, so it’s no shock that Sirianni would borrow from that approach before his latest bid for a title.