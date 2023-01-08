 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday

  
Published January 8, 2023 03:13 PM
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain.

Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts was playing through pain throughout the afternoon.

“For him to play through what he fought through to get back . . . There was no more risk, but he was hurting,” Sirianni said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “He was hurting bad. But that’s just the kind of competitor, that’s just the kind of leader he is.”

Getting the bye gives the Eagles two weeks before their next game. Their performance on Sunday will likely cause some to wonder if the offense can spark back to earlier form, but it sounds like the time off should be a plus for Hurts.