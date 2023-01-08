Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was hurting bad Sunday

The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain.

Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts was playing through pain throughout the afternoon.

“For him to play through what he fought through to get back . . . There was no more risk, but he was hurting,” Sirianni said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “He was hurting bad. But that’s just the kind of competitor, that’s just the kind of leader he is.”

Getting the bye gives the Eagles two weeks before their next game. Their performance on Sunday will likely cause some to wonder if the offense can spark back to earlier form, but it sounds like the time off should be a plus for Hurts.