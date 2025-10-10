Nick Sirianni: Loss to Giants was not up to our standard in all phases, and in coaching

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the team wasn’t up to snuff on Thursday night, and he included himself in that analysis.

Sirianni said after the 34-17 loss to the Giants that neither the players nor the coaches met the standards that they’ve set for themselves.

“I don’t think we played our brand of football or coached our brand of football today. Give them credit. They did a good job,” Sirianni said. “That’s not to our standard in all phases, and in coaching. So we’ll look at it and we’ll get better from it.”

Sirianni didn’t single out any aspect of the team that needs to get better, but said the players and coaches in Philadelphia are the right people to turn things around.

“All three phases weren’t good enough today,” Sirianni said. “Coaching wasn’t good enough today.”

Sirianni noted that the Eagles are 4-2, the same record they had a year ago at this time. And last year, they ended up winning the Super Bowl. That’s the standard that Sirianni and his players need to get back up to.