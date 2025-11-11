 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni moves into fourth place among all NFL coaches in career winning percentage

  
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni improved his career record to 55-22 on Monday night, and he’s in some truly elite company with that record.

Sirianni’s regular-season winning percentage of .714 is the fourth-best among all coaches in NFL history. Sirianni had been in fifth place all-time but moved ahead of Hall of Fame coach George Allen on Monday night.

The all-time record belongs to Guy Chamberlin, the player/coach for the Canton Bulldogs, Cleveland Bulldogs, Frankford Yellow Jackets and Chicago Cardinals from 1922 to 1927. Chamberlin’s record in that very different NFL was 58-16-7, which at the time, when tie games were thrown out in the standings, was a winning percentage of .784.

The next-best record belongs to John Madden, the Hall of Fame Raiders coach who became better known to the next generation as a broadcaster and to the generation after that for the video game that bears his name. Madden went 103-32-7 as Raiders head coach in the regular season, a .759 winning percentage.

In third place all-time is Vince Lombardi, who went 96-34-6 as head coach, which then was considered a .738 winning percentage.

And next is Sirianni, who in his fifth season as Eagles head coach has won a Super Bowl and been to another, and put together a record that few coaches can match in NFL history.