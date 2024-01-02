Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown being frustrated: “We’re all frustrated”

At one point this season, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown set an NFL record with six straight games of 125 or more receiving yards. Currently, it’s not going quite as well.

Brown has had only one 100-yard game in the eight since his streak ended. He had four catches for 53 yards in Sunday’s 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

On Monday, coach Nick Sirianni was asked if he knows why Brown is “frustrated or upset.”

“Obviously I don’t want to speak for him,” Sirianni said. “But, you know, obviously when you have a dynamic playmaker like A.J., he’s going to want to change the game at all times and he’s capable of doing that at all times.

“And so again, I don’t want to speak for him, but obviously we’re all frustrated. We’re all frustrated right now, especially coming off that loss yesterday. And so you want to be able to have fun. You want to be able to do all these things, and you know, that football brings, but sometimes it’s hard to have fun and hard to find the enjoyment when you’re in a rut like we are.

“But he’s always going to want to -- he’s always going to want to change the game because he knows he’s capable and that’s just him being the playmaker he is. I know this, and I said this to you guys on the record, off the record, all -- everything, that there’s nobody that is as good of a teammate. There is nobody that’s as good of a person as A.J. and shoot, he’s one of our very best players and one of our best players since I’ve been here in the past three years. I can’t say enough good things about him. We’re all frustrated, I think and again, like I said, I don’t want to speak for him on anything.”

Some regard great receivers who want the ball as selfish. Many simply believe — accurately — that having the ball in their hands will help the team win games.

Currently, the Eagles have lost four of five. They are limping into the playoffs. They likely won’t even win the division, forcing them to go on the road to start the playoffs.