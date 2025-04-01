Nick Sirianni on contract extension: These things take care of themselves

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went from sitting on a hot seat last year to sitting on the throne this year and the timing of that change was well timed from a contractual perspective.

Sirianni is headed into the final year of the deal he signed when he was hired by the Eagles in 2021 and winning the Super Bowl is the compelling argument a coach can make for a new pact. No extension has come together to this point in the offseason, but Sirianni expressed little concern about the pace while speaking to reporters at the league meetings on Tuesday.

“These things will take care of themselves,” Sirianni said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP. “I’m not too concerned about it. I don’t really get into contracts with anybody. I’m not going to get into it on this one. It will take care of itself.”

There have been some ups and downs in Sirianni’s four seasons as a head coach, but he’s won a Super Bowl and another NFC title while making the playoffs all four years. Given those results, it’s easy to understand Sirianni’s lack of stress about getting a new deal before Year Five is underway.