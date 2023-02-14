 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni on pregame emotion: It was the moment I’ve dreamed about

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:18 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jalen Hurts' strong Super Bowl performance, where the QB broke multiple longstanding records, and make a case for it being the best game of his career.

One of the lasting images of Super Bowl LVII will be Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tearing up during the national anthem. After the game, Sirianni explained that his emotions were a result of realizing a lifelong goal of being in the Super Bowl.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I’ve been two years old,” Sirianni said. “I said to our guys, ‘Some of you guys have been dreaming about this since you’ve been two, some of you since you’ve been in peewee football, some of you since high school, college or even when you got to the pros. But we’ve all been dreaming of it.’ You know, growing up in a family with a dad that’s a football coach, older brothers that play football, this is what you dream of, being in this moment. It’s just emotional because there’s a lot of work, not just by myself, but a lot of people. Starting with my wife and my kids, my brothers, my dad and just so many people – coaches that I’ve had, teammates that I’ve had that helped me get to this moment. So it’s just emotional in that moment knowing where we were at that moment.”

The game didn’t end the way Sirianni wanted, but even in defeat he seemed grateful to be in the Super Bowl, and aware of how many people dream of having just that experience.

The 41-year-old Sirianni likely has a long coaching career ahead of him, and Sunday’s game might not be his last chance to stand on the sidelines in the Super Bowl.