Nick Sirianni will “definitely reevaluate” preseason plans after Eagles’ slow offensive start

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might see some action in the 2024 preseason.

Hurts didn’t play in any of the team’s exhibition games this summer, but a sluggish start to the season in New England on Sunday had head coach Nick Sirianni rethinking his approach to the summer. Hurts was 22-of-33 for 170 yards as part of an Eagles attack that mustered just 251 yards against the Patriots and the quarterback had a key fumble that kept the Patriots alive in what was ultimately a 25-20 Philadelphia win.

When the game was over, Sirianni was asked if he thought the lack of preseason time played a role in the disappointing outing.

“I’ll definitely reevaluate some of the preseason stuff next year,” Sirianni said in his postgame press conference. “You know, I know they played the first two years that we were here, they only played one series against the Jets in 2022. Maybe I should have played him a series or two this preseason, and I already wrote that in my notes. I’m constantly self-evaluating myself. And I’m not promising anything, and I know y’all will remember this conversation and play it, and that’s okay. But I have to — I’ll reevaluate that. You know, second thought, if I had to do it over again right now, I would say, yeah, I would have played starters one or two drives in the preseason. But next year will be a new thing with new situations and new everything, so I’m not worrying about that right now. I’m just got it in my notes to think about right now though.”

There’s a long way to go before next summer and a strong performance against the Vikings on Thursday night would go a long way toward quelling any fears that might exist about the state of the Eagles offense, but opening day made a pretty strong argument for making sure that everyone is on the same page before the bullets start flying for real.