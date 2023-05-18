Nick Williams to sign one-year deal with Chargers

Free agent defensive tackle Nick Williams is signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. The team’s former backup quarterback, Chase Daniel, tweeted a photo of him with Williams with the news of the signing.

“I’m the source!!” Daniel wrote.

Williams played eight games with seven starts with the Giants last season before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury. Daniel said Williams is fully healthy.

Williams entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2013 but never played for them. He saw action with the Chiefs, Dolphins, Bears and Lions before signing with the Giants last year.

He has played 83 games with 42 starts and has totaled 125 tackles with 7.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits.