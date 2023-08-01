Nickelodeon to televise alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII

Nickelodeon has offered alternate broadcasts of NFL games focused on children in recent years and they will be adding the biggest game of the coming season to the network in February.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that Nickelodeon will air an alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. CBS will host the main broadcast and both networks will have their feeds streamed on Paramount+ on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nickelodeon will also have a broadcast of the Christmas Day game between the Chiefs and Raiders this year.

Further details about the broadcast, including the announcers who will be calling the game, will be announced in the future.