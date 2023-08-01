 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sam Burns
DFS Dish: Wyndham Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy Football RB Tiers for 2023: Will McCaffrey be Dethroned?
oly_swm100fr_adrianlondongold_1920x1080.jpg
Nathan Adrian, now in his pool for different reasons, ponders one more Olympic Trials

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_gridgame_230801.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
nbc_dps_usportugalrecap_230801.jpg
World has caught up to USWNT, just like basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sam Burns
DFS Dish: Wyndham Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy Football RB Tiers for 2023: Will McCaffrey be Dethroned?
oly_swm100fr_adrianlondongold_1920x1080.jpg
Nathan Adrian, now in his pool for different reasons, ponders one more Olympic Trials

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_gridgame_230801.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
nbc_dps_usportugalrecap_230801.jpg
World has caught up to USWNT, just like basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nickelodeon to televise alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII

  
Published August 1, 2023 09:08 AM

Nickelodeon has offered alternate broadcasts of NFL games focused on children in recent years and they will be adding the biggest game of the coming season to the network in February.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that Nickelodeon will air an alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. CBS will host the main broadcast and both networks will have their feeds streamed on Paramount+ on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nickelodeon will also have a broadcast of the Christmas Day game between the Chiefs and Raiders this year.

Further details about the broadcast, including the announcers who will be calling the game, will be announced in the future.