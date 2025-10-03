 Skip navigation
Nico Collins, Derek Stingley have no injury designation

  
October 3, 2025

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and wide receiver Nico Collins have no injury designation for Sunday.

Stingley, who missed Wednesday’s work with an oblique injury, returned to full participation on Friday.

He initially injured his oblique in the season-opening loss to the Rams and aggravated it in a Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. Stngley started and played 47 of 50 defensive snaps in the win over the Titans on Sunday and even made an interception.

Collins, who played 61 of 70 snaps Sunday despite his knee injury, was a full participant again on Friday.

The Texans ruled out defensive end Denico Autry (knee), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) and safety Jaylen Reed (knee). Autry and Reed were designated for return on Wednesday.