Nico Collins out of practice; Kamari Lassiter, Azeez Al-Shaair limited

  
Published January 14, 2026 05:20 PM

The Texans, who are on a short week after playing Monday night, likely won’t have wide receiver Nico Collins against the Patriots.

Collins was diagnosed with a concussion during the win over the Steelers and needed a cart to get to the training room from the sideline.

Wide receiver Justin Watson was also out of Wednesday’s practice with a concussion.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle) were the other two Texans who didn’t practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (ankle/knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle), offensive guard Ed Ingram (shoulder) and running back Jawhar Jordan (ankle) were limited participants.

Jordan was inactive on Monday with his injury.

Cornerback Derek Stingley is no longer on the injury report.