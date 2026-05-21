Nik Bonitto says continued growth as a player “has nothing to do with the physical part”

Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto had a career-high 14 sacks last season despite playing almost the whole year with a large cast over his right hand and wrist. But when he looks to 2026, his focus isn’t on being physically healthier.

Bonitto told Luca Evans of the Denver Post that his continued growth as a player will be about the mental side of the game.

“I mean, it really has nothing to do with the physical part of it,” he said.

Bonitto has led the Broncos in sacks the last two years, which means opposing teams base their pass protection schemes on keeping him away from their quarterbacks. Bonitto says he can still work on how he can respond to that, both by making plays and by opening opportunities for his teammates.

“Being able to see what it’s like to actually have a protection plan around me,” Bonitto said. “And how to work through those things and continue to find ways to make plays, and also help other guys make plays while we’re at it — while I’m commanding those chips and double-teams, and stuff like that.”

Bonitto signed a four-year, $106 million contract at the start of last season, and he gave the Broncos their money’s worth in 2025. He’s eager to get even better in 2026.