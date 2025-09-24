 Skip navigation
Nnamdi Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy remain out of practice Wednesday

  
Published September 24, 2025 06:01 PM

The Ravens rank 32nd in total defense, including 30th against the run and 31st against the pass. It is an unfamiliar spot.

Seeing the return of Nnamdi Madubuike and Kyle Van Noy would help.

Madubuike (neck) and Van Noy (hamstring) did not play in Monday night’s loss to the Lions. They remain out of practice on Wednesday.

The Ravens are really banged up in the interior of their defensive line, with Broderick Washington (ankle) and Travis Jones (knee) also sitting out Wednesday’s work.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) were the other players not to participate.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) was limited as he works his way back.