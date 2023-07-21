 Skip navigation
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young signs his rookie deal

  
Published July 21, 2023 04:27 PM

Quarterback Bryce Young has reached agreement with the Panthers on his rookie contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The No. 1 overall pick will sign a four-year, fully guaranteed $37.96 million deal with $24.6 million coming in a signing bonus.

He was the last of the team’s five draft picks to reach agreement on his four-year deal. The Panthers’ rookies report to camp Saturday, so Young could not have joined them without signing his contract.

The Panthers traded with the Bears to move up to select Young, who completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games at Alabama.