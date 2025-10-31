 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No injury designations for Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Woody Marks

  
Published October 31, 2025 05:56 PM

The Texans are set to have wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Collins missed last Sunday’s win over the 49ers with a concussion and Kirk has missed two games with a hamstring injury, but neither player has an injury designation for this weekend.

Running back Woody Marks is also set to play. Marks was limited with a calf injury on Thursday, but returned to full practice on Friday.

The Texans will not activate cornerback Alijah Huzzie (knee) this week. Fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee, shoulder), defensive lineman Dylan Horton (knee), and defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) are listed as questionable.