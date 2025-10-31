No injury designations for Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Woody Marks

The Texans are set to have wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Collins missed last Sunday’s win over the 49ers with a concussion and Kirk has missed two games with a hamstring injury, but neither player has an injury designation for this weekend.

Running back Woody Marks is also set to play. Marks was limited with a calf injury on Thursday, but returned to full practice on Friday.

The Texans will not activate cornerback Alijah Huzzie (knee) this week. Fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee, shoulder), defensive lineman Dylan Horton (knee), and defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) are listed as questionable.