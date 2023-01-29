No painkilling shot for Patrick Mahomes, despite ankle injury

Eight days ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. He has healed well enough to not need a painkilling injection.

Tract Wolfson of CBS reported just before kickoff that Mahomes did not receive an injection prior to the AFC Championship against the Bengals.

She added that Mahomes had treatment for four to five hours each day, since suffering the injury against the Jaguars in the divisional round.

We’ll find out soon how he looks.