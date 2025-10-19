 Skip navigation
No punishments were issued for Lions-Chiefs fight, beyond Brian Branch suspension

  
Published October 19, 2025 10:53 AM

The moments after Sunday night’s Lions-Chiefs game included a brawl sparked by Detroit safety Brian Branch hitting Kansas City receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster when Smith-Schuster was extending a post-game handshake.

Chaos ensued, with plenty of pushing and shoving and (if you look closely) more hitting. However, the NFL imposed no discipline on anyone other than Branch, who was suspended for a week.

No fines were announced in the weekly like of infractions for the fight. PFT has confirmed, per multiple sources, that there were none.

Obviously, Branch got things rolling. And while a Zaprudering of the fraças reveals instances of potentially finable contact, the league opted not to punish anyone from either team, other than Branch.