Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Noah Brown: C.J. Stroud has the potential to be as good or better than Dak Prescott

  
Published June 19, 2023 01:33 PM
3rRj0vG9VD5V
June 2, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons think that C.J. Stroud is going to start Week 1 and the rookie QB will eventually reveal in time which pre-draft concerns were valid and which were unnecessary.

Receiver Noah Brown spent six seasons in Dallas playing with Dak Prescott. Brown was the Cowboys’ No. 2 wideout last season -- at least statistically -- with career highs in receptions (43), receiving yards (555) and touchdowns (three).

Brown, though, now is in Houston with a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and sees some of Prescott’s qualities in Stroud already.

“They’re both great quarterbacks — great arm talent,” Brown said, via Coty Davis of SI.com. “That’s a great class to be in. I think he has all the potential to live up to that, maybe even surpass it. So, you know, I’m rooting for C.J., and I’m willing to have his back on anything.”

Frankly, the Texans and Stroud should have expectations for Stroud to be better than Prescott. Stroud was the second overall pick. Prescott was a fourth rounder in 2016.

Brown was long gone from Ohio State when Stroud played there, but he watched enough of Stroud’s games and talked to enough people in Columbus to see great things in the quarterback’s future. And Stroud didn’t do anything in the offseason program to suggest otherwise.

“I know C.J. has great arm talent,” Brown said. “The little bit of time I’ve been here working with him, he’s picked up the offense fast, taken ownership of his reps. I think that can only lead to positive things.”

Stroud finished his college career with 8,123 passing yards, a 69.3 completion percentage, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.