North Carolina coach Bill Belichick won’t appear on weekly coach’s radio show

The vast majority of college football coaches carve out a little time during each week of the season for a radio show. Bill Belichick is not among the vast majority of college football coaches.

Via Reuters, North Carolina explained in a release on Friday that the program, previously known as Mack Brown Live, will be named Carolina Football Live going forward. Also, Belichick will appear on the first episode only, before the first game of the season.

The development comes a year after Belichick was overexposed in the media, from radio appearances to podcast appearances to TV appearances. He seemingly didn’t say no to any payday that was offered to him.

Now, he’ll revert to saying as little as possible.

Appearing instead, to little surprise, will be Michael Lombardi, Belichick’s consigliere. Lombardi will be the one either to loudly boast in the aftermath of a win, or to aggressively make plausible excuses if/when the Tar Heels end up in quicksand.

Belichick’s contract doesn’t require weekly involvement in the show. Instead, he must make appearances “as reasonably requested by the University.”

It’s arguably reasonable for North Carolina to expect Belichick to do what nearly every other major college football coach does. Given, however, that Belichick can now write a check for $1 million and walk away whenever he wants, the folks at UNC know they’d be wise to let their heels stick to the tar when it comes to pushing Belichick, on anything.