North Carolina sells all home tickets for Bill Belichick’s first season

Carolina Blue is harvesting the green.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, North Carolina football has sold all home tickets for coach Bill Belichick’s debut season. It’s the earliest date for a full-season sellout at UNC.

Earlier this year, all season tickets had sold out.

If you are among the ticket holders, fear not. Via FrontOfficeSports.com, eight if not 10 of the team’s games will be televised by ESPN this season.

The news comes amid separate reporting from Inside Carolina that UNC could be planning to leave the ACC for the SEC. Whether that happens — and whether Belichick is still the coach when it does — remains to be seen.