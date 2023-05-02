 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

November sale announcement triggered spike in suite sales for Commanders

  
Published May 2, 2023 09:13 AM
nbc_pft_harrisbid_230420
April 20, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the informal NFL review of Josh Harris’ Commanders bid and weigh in on whether there could become a standardized process for buying and selling teams in the future.

It’s a given that a sale of the Commanders will be good for business, given the general attitudes toward current owner Daniel Snyder. In fact, the mere talk of a sale has gotten the cash register ca-chinging.

Appearing on CNBC’s Last Call (via Sports Business Journal), Commanders president Jason Wright explained that a change in ownership will spark a shift in revenue generation.

“This is an historic franchise with a 90-year history of people that love this team and we’ve already seen some of that business momentum come back,” Wright said. He added that, once the “sale process was announced last November, we sold what we would normally sell in a full season in annual suites, we made that in a week.”

It’s not a surprise. Lapsed fans of the team look forward to re-embracing the Commanders.

“There’s anticipation of this franchise returning to what it once was and people are willing to jump back into business with us, whether that’s sponsors, suite holders and others, and we’ve now built an organization that can absorb that momentum,” Wright said.

Once a sale happens, the bigger play will be finding a new stadium. Wright said that “one of the great opportunities we have with whoever’s leading the organization in a few months here is the opportunity to lead a 30-year economic development project and that’s really the way we see it.”

For Wright, there’s a question of whether he’ll still be the president of the team as those moves are made. New ownership might want to make a clean break from all ties to Snyder. The momentum the organization has built during the past few months, after Snyder basically checked out, could persuade the new owner to let things continue to play out.