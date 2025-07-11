Nyheim Hines: I’m far from done, and the story is in my hand

Sidelined since tearing his ACL in a jet ski accident two years ago, running back Nyheim Hines made it known earlier this week that he would like to be with a team for training camp.

Now, in an interview with Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Hines says he’s getting back into the form that helped make him a key contributor for both the Colts and Bills.

“I’m far from done, and the story is in my hand,” Hines told Kaye. “I put myself in this position, but as athletes, we’re in an unfortunate situation in a job ... that we can’t control everything, but the pen is always in our hand, based on our performance. So, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to grab that pen and write whatever story I want.

“I could have died,” Hines added. “So many things could have been worse. So, I’m thankful that I’m here to tell this story and be an example of what you don’t need to do.”

Hines, 28, spent part of last season with the Browns, who did not activate him after the running back exhausted his 21-day practice window. Cleveland released Hines in February. But as he was attempting to return to play, Hines’ mother’s health declined in her battle with muscular dystrophy. She was on and off a ventilator before she was finally able to return home.

“Knowing my mom has fought for this extra time to watch me play this year has been the most humbling and best feeling of why I would [play again],” Hines said.

Hines, who played his college ball at NC State, has been working out in the Charlotte area to get ready for the coming season. Hines has been a solid punt and kick returner throughout his career — including a pair of kick returns against the Patriots in Week 18 of the 2023 season. That’s where he envisions his role as he makes his comeback.

“I think I can go out there today and help a team win,” Hines said. “It doesn’t take much of a playbook to catch a punt or catch a kickoff, and trust your blocks, and have great vision to do what you have to do. But like I’ve always said, I’ve always been an elite returner, but I feel like I’m an offensive player with elite return abilities.

“When I’ve had opportunities [on offense], I’ve had great success. ... Obviously, I want to go on Day 1 and be a return guy — if it’s kick or punt return. If you ask me to be a gunner or ask me to be a personal protector on special teams, then I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do. And then, hopefully, I learn the playbook and help a team out there [on offense], because I know I’m still a mismatch out there. I’m still fast, I’m still quick, and I’m ready to go.”

