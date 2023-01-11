 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nyheim Hines named AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published January 11, 2023 03:43 AM
nbc_pk_hamlinspresence_230110
January 10, 2023 03:12 PM
Peter King reflects on his experience of attending the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 game and explains how Damar Hamlin's presence was undeniable throughout the stadium and across the league.

There are weeks when it is difficult to come up with an AFC special teams player of the week and weeks when the choice is obvious.

Week 18 was in the latter category. No one was going to vote for anyone other than Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines.

After an emotional pregame ceremony honoring Damar Hamlin and first responders, Hines took the opening kickoff of last Sunday’s game against the Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown. The Patriots eventually clawed their way to a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, but Hines struck again by going 101 yards for another touchdown.

They were the first two kickoff return touchdowns of Hines’ career and he’s the 11th player in history to double dip in the same game.