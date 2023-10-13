Odafe Oweh out for Ravens Sunday

The Ravens are in pretty good shape on the injury front as they head into Sunday’s game against the Titans in London.

Edge rusher Odafe Oweh has been ruled out after missing practice all week with an ankle injury. Every other player on the 53-man roster is set to play, however.

Running back Keaton Mitchell could be added to that roster before Sunday’s kickoff. Mitchell has been designated to return from injured reserve and is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

This will be the fourth straight game that Oweh has missed. He had three tackles and four quarterback hits during the first two weeks of the regular season.